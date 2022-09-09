Logo
Japan's Mitsui buys 29% stake in Brazil's Ouro Fino
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

09 Sep 2022 07:03PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2022 07:03PM)
SAO PAULO : Brazilian veterinary products manufacturer Ouro Fino Saude Animal SA said on Friday that Japan's Mitsui & Co acquired a 29 per cent stake in the business.

Mitsui reached an agreement to purchase all of the firm's common shares held by state development bank BNDES and by Brazilian asset manager Opportunity, totaling 15.88 million shares.

The deal value was not disclosed by the company.

Based on Thursday's closing price of Ouro Fino shares, the stake bought by Mitsui is worth around 344.6 million reais ($66.09 million).

The deal is subject to the approval of antitrust authorities, Ouro Fino said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.2141 reais)

Source: Reuters

