Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Mitsui, Itochu and JERA to sign new long-term contracts to buy LNG from Oman -NHK
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Mitsui, Itochu and JERA to sign new long-term contracts to buy LNG from Oman -NHK

Japan's Mitsui, Itochu and JERA to sign new long-term contracts to buy LNG from Oman -NHK

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

27 Dec 2022 06:58AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 07:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's trading houses Mitsui & Co, Itochu Corp and Japan's biggest power generator JERA are expected to sign new long-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Oman, NHK said on Tuesday.

The Japanese companies are expected to buy a total of about 2 million tonnes of LNG, starting from 2025, through around 10-year contracts, public broadcaster NHK said.

The move will help the resource-poor Japan to diversify supply sources for the fuel which has been tight in global supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a series of sanctions by the West on Russian energy.

The Japanese companies will likely make agree on the contracts on Tuesday and Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is currently visiting the Middle East, will attend the signing ceremony, NHK said.

Mitsui, Itochu and JERA were not immediately available for comments.

Japan imported 1.9 million tonnes of LNG in 2021, accounting for 2.6 per cent of Japan's total imports.

Other Japanese companies are also in negotiations with Oman to buy LNG, NHK said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.