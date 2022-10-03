Logo
Japan's Mitsui Mining expects H2 zinc output to rise 0.2%
Japan's Mitsui Mining expects H2 zinc output to rise 0.2%

03 Oct 2022 04:39PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2022 04:39PM)
TOKYO : Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co, Japan's biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 110,800 tonnes of refined zinc in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, up 0.2 per cent year on year, it said on Monday.

The second half runs from October to March.

Zinc is used mainly as an anti-corrosive coating while making galvanised steel.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year and actual production in the second half of 2021/22, which ended on March 31.

(Zinc and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY22/23 H1 FY22/23 H2 FY21/22

Zinc 110,800 112,400 110,600

Lead 35,000 35,000 34,600

Source: Reuters

