Japan's Mitsui Mining expects H2 zinc output to rise 0.2%

TOKYO : Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co, Japan's biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 110,800 tonnes of refined zinc in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, up 0.2 per cent year on year, it said on Monday.
The second half runs from October to March.
Zinc is used mainly as an anti-corrosive coating while making galvanised steel.
Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year and actual production in the second half of 2021/22, which ended on March 31.
(Zinc and lead in tonnes):
H2 FY22/23 H1 FY22/23 H2 FY21/22
Zinc 110,800 112,400 110,600
Lead 35,000 35,000 34,600