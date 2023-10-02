Japan's Mitsui Mining expects H2 zinc output to rise 9.8% y/y

TOKYO : Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd, Japan's biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 117,800 tonnes of refined zinc in the second half of the 2023/24 financial year, up 9.8 per cent from a year earlier, it said on Monday.

The second half runs from October to March.

Zinc is used mainly as an anti-corrosive coating while making galvanised steel.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated first-half production of the 2023/24 year and actual second-half output of the 2022/23 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Zinc and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY23/24 H1 FY23/24 H2 FY22/23

Zinc 117,800 103,700 107,300

Lead 36,200 33,800 34,900