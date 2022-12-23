Logo
Business

Japan's Mitsui OSK, Kansai Electric sign MoU on carbon capture and storage
23 Dec 2022 03:09PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2022 03:09PM)
SINGAPORE : Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL) and Kansai Electric Power Co (KEPCO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to study the development of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain.

The value chain includes the separation, capture, transportation, injection and storage of carbon dioxide emitted from KEPCO's thermal power plants, said MOL in a statement on Wednesday.

Both MOL and KEPCO will also look at developing marine transportation of liquefied carbon dioxide to potential storage sites, the statement added.

Industries worldwide are exploring carbon capture and storage solutions to try to reduce emissions and meet environmental targets.

Source: Reuters

