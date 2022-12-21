Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Mitsui OSK signs charter with India's GAIL for LNG carrier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Mitsui OSK signs charter with India's GAIL for LNG carrier

Japan's Mitsui OSK signs charter with India's GAIL for LNG carrier
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan's Mitsui OSK signs charter with India's GAIL for LNG carrier
FILE PHOTO: Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd installed on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
21 Dec 2022 03:44PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 03:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and state-run GAIL (India) Ltd have signed a time charter contract for a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, and for joint ownership of an existing LNG carrier.

The newbuild vessel will be built by South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering with a charter period from 2023, according to a joint statement by MOL and GAIL on Wednesday.

This is the second charter agreement for an LNG carrier signed between MOL and GAIL, which is India's largest gas distributor, it added.

The first carrier, under the agreement signed in 2019, ships LNG from the U.S. Gulf Coast to India.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.