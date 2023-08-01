Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Mitsui Q1 net profit down 8% on lower commodity prices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Mitsui Q1 net profit down 8% on lower commodity prices

Japan's Mitsui Q1 net profit down 8% on lower commodity prices

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

01 Aug 2023 01:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co on Tuesday posted an 8 per cent fall in first-quarter net profit to 252.8 billion yen ($1.8 billion), year-on-year, hit by lower commodity prices.

Japanese trading houses, including Mitsui and its peers Mitsubishi Corp and Sumitomo Corp, posted record profits last year as commodity prices soared on Russian invasion of Ukraine but have warned this year will be weaker.

Mitsui said on Tuesday that its net profit in the first quarter of 2023/2024 fiscal year took a 44 billion yen hit from a year ago as commodity prices from coal to iron ore and oil and gas went down.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast Mitsui's first quarter net profit at 253.7 billion yen. Mitsui shares were 1.1 per cent up at 0521 GMT.

($1 = 142.7700 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.