Japan's Mizuho books 44% rise in second-quarter profit, raises forecast

TOKYO :Japan's Mizuho Financial Group on Friday posted a 44 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit.

Profit for July-September reached 399 billion yen ($2.65 billion), compared to 277 billion yen over the same period a year earlier, Japan's third-largest banking group said.

Mizuho hiked its profit forecast to 1.13 trillion yen from 1.02 trillion yen for the financial year to March 2026.

The results show how Japan's largest banks are cashing in on the end of ultra-low interest rates that have sent profits to record highs.

It also indicates Mizuho's success in weathering uncertain global economic conditions this year following the announcement of wide-ranging tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump in April.

As tariff-induced uncertainty waned, large Japanese firms, which make up the bulk of Mizuho's corporate clients, continued corporate actions such as planned mergers and acquisitions and capital expenditure, supporting loan demand.

Under years of rock-bottom interest rates, Japan's banks looked to expand profit opportunities beyond their core domestic lending operations through international expansion and capitalizing on growth areas such as wealth management.

Mizuho hit a record annual net profit in the year ended March 2025 and had already lifted its full-year profit forecast 15 per cent at its first-quarter earnings in July.

($1 = 150.7800 yen)