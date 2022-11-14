Logo
Business

Japan's Mizuho reports 29.3% increase in Q2 net profit
Business

Japan's Mizuho reports 29.3% increase in Q2 net profit

Japan's Mizuho reports 29.3% increase in Q2 net profit

FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group's logo is seen next to an electronic board showing stock prices indexes at a branch of Mizuho Securities in Tokyo, Japan January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

14 Nov 2022 02:52PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 02:52PM)
TOKYO : Mizuho Financial Group, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, on Monday reported a 29.3 per cent increase in second-quarter net profit.

Mizuho posted a profit of 174.67 billion yen ($1.25 billion) in the July-September period versus 135.1 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on six-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

For the full year through March, Mizuho kept its profit forecast at 540 billion yen, compared with the 561.31 billion yen average estimate of 13 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 139.2100 yen)

Source: Reuters

