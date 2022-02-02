Logo
Japan's Mizuho reports rise of 35per cent in 9-month profit
FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group's logo is seen next to an electronic board showing stock prices indexes at a branch of Mizuho Securities in Tokyo, Japan January 25, 2017. Picture taken January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

02 Feb 2022 02:38PM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 02:51PM)
TOKYO : Japan's third-largest lender by assets, Mizuho Financial Group Inc, reported net profit on Wednesday of 478.66 billion yen ($4.17 billion) in the nine months through December, up 35per cent from the corresonding period a year earlier.

Mizuho kept its full-year profit view through March at 530 billion yen, which compared with an average estimate of 582.35 billion yen by 12 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

($1=114.7200 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

