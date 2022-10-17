Logo
Business

Japan's Mizuho says services restored for corporate clients
Business

Japan's Mizuho says services restored for corporate clients

Japan's Mizuho says services restored for corporate clients

FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

17 Oct 2022 12:26PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 12:26PM)
TOKYO : Japan's Mizuho Financial Group restored services to corporate customers by around noon on Monday, a spokesperson said, a few hours after clients were unable to access some online services.

The issue, which started at around 9:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) and impacted some corporate services of Mizuho Bank — the group's main lending unit, comes as the bank has been plagued by widespread system troubles and failures in recent years.

A report commissioned by the lender last year found that its corporate culture was to blame for its history of tech failures, as it created an atmosphere where managers were reluctant to express opinions and unable to respond to crises.

Source: Reuters

