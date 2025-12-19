Japan's MUFG to buy 20% stake in India's Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion

MUMBAI, Dec 19 : Japan's MUFG will pick up a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion, the Indian non-bank lender said on Friday, marking the largest cross-border investment in the India's financial sector. The sector has struck deals worth nearly $15 billion so far this year, according to Dealogic data, more than double the $6.5 billion achieved in 2024. The deal comes close on the heels of Emirates NBD Bank's $3 billion investment for a 60 per cent stake in Indian private lender RBL Bank in November, which was then the largest investment in the sector by a foreign bank. For years, Japan's biggest banks have sought out overseas targets in the face of a shrinking domestic market and rock-bottom interest rates, with India becoming a popular destination due to its fast-growing economy. Rival Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation bought a 24.2 per cent stake in Indian lender Yes Bank, starting with a 20 per cent stake for $1.6 billion in May.
Source: Reuters
