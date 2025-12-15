Logo
Japan's MUFG in final talks to acquire 20% stake in Shriram Finance for over $3.2 billion, report says
People are reflected in the logo of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

15 Dec 2025 05:11PM
TOKYO, Dec 15 : Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is in final talks to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Indian non-bank financial institution Shriram Finance for more than 500 billion yen ($3.22 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

MUFG is planning to announce the acquisition this week, Bloomberg said, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The final acquisition price will depend on Shriram's share price movement and so may exceed 500 billion yen, the report said.

($1 = 155.1500 yen)

Source: Reuters
