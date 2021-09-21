Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccine Afghanistan court Malaysia In Focus New Zealand climate change China India
Logo

Business

Japan's MUFG to sell part of US unit to US Bancorp for about US$ 7.3 billion - Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccine Afghanistan court Malaysia In Focus New Zealand climate change China India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's MUFG to sell part of US unit to US Bancorp for about US$ 7.3 billion - Nikkei

Japan's MUFG to sell part of US unit to US Bancorp for about US$ 7.3 billion - Nikkei

Signboards of MUFG Bank are seen in Tokyo, Japan April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

21 Sep 2021 02:59PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 02:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has decided to sell the personal banking arm of its U.S. unit MUFG Union Bank to US Bancorp in a cash and stock deal worth about 800 billion yen (US$7.30 billion), the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday.

Part of the payment will be in the form of shares in US Bancorp, with which the Japanese bank is expected to form a capital alliance, the paper said without citing its source.

(US$1 = 109.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us