Japan's MUFG to sell part of US unit to US Bancorp for about US$ 7.3 billion - Nikkei

TOKYO : Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has decided to sell the personal banking arm of its U.S. unit MUFG Union Bank to US Bancorp in a cash and stock deal worth about 800 billion yen (US$7.30 billion), the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday.

Part of the payment will be in the form of shares in US Bancorp, with which the Japanese bank is expected to form a capital alliance, the paper said without citing its source.

(US$1 = 109.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)