Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's MUFG to sell part of US unit to US Bancorp for US$ 7.3 billion - Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's MUFG to sell part of US unit to US Bancorp for US$ 7.3 billion - Nikkei

Japan's MUFG to sell part of US unit to US Bancorp for US$ 7.3 billion - Nikkei

Signboards of MUFG Bank are seen in Tokyo, Japan April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

21 Sep 2021 02:59PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 04:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) plans to sell the personal banking arm of its U.S. unit MUFG Union Bank to US Bancorp in a cash and stock deal worth about 800 billion yen (US$7.30 billion), the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday.

The payment will likely include US Bancorp shares as it also forms a capital alliance with the Japan's biggest lender, the newspaper said, without citing its source.

"Nothing has been decided," an MUFG spokesperson said, when contacted for comment on the report.

US Bancorp did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours in the United States.

Bloomberg reported the possible sale of MUFG Union Bank last week - a move that would mark a significant strategy shift for a lender that has had a presence in the United States for decades, but has recently said it wants to focus more on Asia.

Japanese banks, including MUFG, have looked to expand overseas in a bid to boost profits because ultra-low interest rates and a shrinking population in Japan have made it difficult to increase earnings at home.

MUFG Union Bank had around 300 branches as of the end of last year, with most of those retail branches on the West Coast of the United States, its website shows.

With assets of US$132 billion, it provides corporate, commercial and retail banking as well as wealth management. It became a wholly owned unit of Mitsubishi UFJ in 2008, when the Japanese lender paid around US$3.5 billion for the third it did not already control.

MUFG Union Bank will keep its commercial banking business, the Nikkei said.

Japanese parent MUFG also owns a fifth of Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley.

(US$1 = 109.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Louise Heavens and Pravin Char)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us