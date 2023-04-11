Japan's MUFG sets emissions targets for real estate, shipping, steel

TOKYO: Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on Tuesday (Apr 11) laid out emissions-cutting targets for lending to the real estate, steel and shipping sectors, and said emissions from its oil and gas business had fallen as loans were repaid.

As Japan's top lender and a significant funder of carbon-intensive industries, MUFG is increasingly in activists' crosshairs and is set to face a shareholder vote on its climate efforts at an upcoming annual meeting.

The need for faster climate action was reiterated by UN climate scientists last month, with the world on track to blow past a goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average by mid-century.

While MUFG and other banks have committed to getting to net-zero carbon emissions across their financing by that date, the focus is increasingly on shorter-term steps they plan to get there.

After previously setting targets for the oil and gas and power sectors, MUFG said it had also set targets for shipping, steel and real estate.

For commercial property, the bank said it would target a cut in emissions intensity to 44kg to 47kg of carbon equivalent per square meter by 2030, against 2020 results of 65kg. For residential, it targets a drop from 27kg to 23kg.

For steel, which accounts for 7 per cent of global emissions, MUFG said it would target a 22 per cent reduction in emissions compared with 2019. In shipping, the bank aims to align with an International Maritime Organization target to halve emissions from a 2008 baseline.

After previously targeting a 15 per cent to 28 per cent cut in oil and gas emissions by 2030, MUFG said in a progress report that as of March emissions were 76 million tonnes of carbon equivalent, down 9 per cent from 2019.

The bank said "changes in the external environment due to the situation in Ukraine" and other factors could impact future emissions linked to the sector.

Emissions from the power sector also fell 9 per cent over the same period, it added, as the bank's customers shift to greener forms of energy.

MUFG, with about US$2.8 trillion in assets, is one of the world's largest lenders.