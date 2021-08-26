Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Murata to close key component plant over COVID-19 cluster
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Murata to close key component plant over COVID-19 cluster

Japan's Murata to close key component plant over COVID-19 cluster

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Murata Manufacturing Co is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

26 Aug 2021 02:35PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 03:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd will temporarily close a plant in Japan that makes a key electronic component of smart phones, computers and cars, among other products, to fight a COVID-19 outbreak there, a company official said on Thursday.

Murata is the world's biggest supplier of the component, and any lengthy production halt that disrupted shipments could further squeeze electronic device makers struggling to find other components, including semiconductors.

The Echizen plant in the central prefecture of Fukui, which makes multilayer ceramic capacitors, will be shut until at least Aug. 31 after 98 of its 7,000 workers tested positive for the virus, a company spokesperson said.

"Our plan at the moment is to stay closed until Aug 31, but any decision to extend that will be based on infection results we see next week," the spokesperson said.

Murata said it planned to used existing stocks of capacitors and output from plants elsewhere to make up for lost production from the Echizen factory.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and Tim Kelly in Tokyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us