Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

iPhone supplier Murata eyeing large-scale M&A to drive growth, CEO says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

iPhone supplier Murata eyeing large-scale M&A to drive growth, CEO says

iPhone supplier Murata eyeing large-scale M&A to drive growth, CEO says
Murata CEO Norio Nakajima poses for a photo at the company's headquarters in Kyoto, Japan February 20, 2025. REUTERS/Ritsuko Shimizu
iPhone supplier Murata eyeing large-scale M&A to drive growth, CEO says
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Murata Manufacturing Co. is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo
20 Feb 2025 01:48PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2025 02:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYOTO, Japan : Japan's Murata Manufacturing is considering mergers and acquisitions (M&A) larger than 100 billion yen ($665 million) to drive growth, the smartphone component supplier's CEO said on Thursday.

Murata is considering areas such as inductors and sensors with overseas targets also a possibility as the company seeks to grow its market share and expand in new markets, Norio Nakajima said.

"We are taking a broad view," Nakajima told Reuters in an interview at the company's headquarters in Kyoto.

($1 = 150.2600 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement