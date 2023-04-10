Japan's new central bank chief assumes office as global risks loom

TOKYO: Japan's new central bank governor Kazuo Ueda faces a bumpy road as slowing global growth clouds prospects for a sustained pickup in inflation and wages, a prerequisite for phasing out his predecessor's controversial monetary stimulus.

The 71-year-old academic's term began on Sunday (Apr 9), succeeding Haruhiko Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ended on Saturday. Ueda and his two deputy governors, Shinichi Uchida and Ryozo Himino, will hold a joint news conference at 1015 GMT on Monday.

Markets will be looking for clues on how soon Ueda could phase out an unpopular bond yield control policy that has drawn criticism for distorting markets and hurting bank margins.

In parliamentary confirmation hearings in February, Ueda has stressed the need to keep ultra-easy policy to ensure Japan sustainably achieves the BOJ's 2 per cent inflation target backed by wage growth.

But with inflation exceeding the target, many analysts expect the BOJ to tweak or end yield curve control (YCC), a policy combining a 0.1 per cent target for short-term interest rate and a 0 per cent cap for the 10-year bond yield, as soon as this quarter.