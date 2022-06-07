Logo
Japan's Nidec to combine group chip procurement amid supply uncertainty
Japan's Nidec to combine group chip procurement amid supply uncertainty

FILE PHOTO: Nidec Corp's logo is pictured at an earnings results news conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

07 Jun 2022 10:14AM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 10:14AM)
TOKYO : Nidec Corp on Tuesday said it will combine group semiconductor purchases into a single procurement unit to strengthen ties with chip makers and ensure the electric vehicle motor maker can source key components amid continued uncertainty over supplies.

"The chip industry environment is more uncertain than it has ever been," Nidec's chief technology officer, Ryuji Omura, said during a presentation on the company's new chip strategy.

(This story corrects CTO's first name to Ryuji from Takashi)

Source: Reuters

