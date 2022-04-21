Logo
Japan's Nidec reappoints chairman Nagamori as CEO, posts 17% fall in profit
FILE PHOTO: Nidec Corp's logo is pictured at an earnings results news conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

21 Apr 2022 02:30PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 03:29PM)
TOKYO :Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp said on Thursday chairman and founder Shigenobu Nagamori would be reappointed as chief executive officer to replace Jun Seki, who has spent less than a year at the helm.

Seki, a former executive at Nissan Motor Co, had been brought in to help Nidec in its drive to become a major player in components for next-generation automobiles.

Seki will be returning to his previous position of chief operating officer, the company said.

Nidec said fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 36.9 billion yen ($287.85 million) compared with a profit of 44.5 billion yen a year earlier.

That was below an average 48.5 billion yen profit estimated by five analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

($1 = 128.1900 yen)

Source: Reuters

