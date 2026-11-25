TOKYO, Nov 25 : Japan's Nikkei share index is forecast to rise further next year but remain well below its recent record high as investors reassess AI-linked bets following the US midterm elections, a Reuters poll of equity strategists showed.

The poll was conducted during extreme market volatility, with the Nikkei closing on Friday at its lowest level since mid-April on fears that potentially tougher AI regulations in the US could slow infrastructure growth that is critical to the industry.

Markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. On Tuesday, the Nikkei jumped nearly 4 per cent as chip giant Nvidia reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO drove investors back into AI-related shares. The index is still down around 20 per cent from its June peak.

The Nikkei index will be at 65,000 by June 2027 before rising to 67,500 by year-end, medians in the survey of 22 analysts taken between November 16 and 24 showed. The index closed at 58,644.63 on Tuesday.

"Technology shares were oversold," Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at ‌Sumitomo ⁠Mitsui Trust Asset Management, said on Friday. "Worries over a slowdown of data centre construction will ease after a new (US) Congress starts in January with a clearer picture of the regulations to be installed."

The recent decline in stock prices was merely a valuation adjustment, as strong corporate earnings have already been confirmed, said Kohei Onishi, a senior investment researcher at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Once the market regains its composure, stocks are likely to be bought back to the level before the US midterm elections, with the potential for the Nikkei to reach new highs before the end of the year," he said.

AI trade has driven global share indices to record highs this year, with the Nikkei reaching its all-time peak of 72,831.73 in June in a fast-paced rally. That optimism has faded as the price tag for planned infrastructure grew to ever-larger sums.

"While we do not expect medium- to long-term growth expectations for AI itself to recede, the market has entered a phase of verifying whether massive AI investments will translate into actual earnings growth," said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The Reuters poll showed the Nikkei would grind higher to reach 69,000 by mid-2028.

"The market will unlikely see the rosy sentiment we saw in May and June this year," said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

"However, as the evolution of AI can be dubbed as an industrial revolution, we view this as a development that will lead to a sustainable growth story rather than just a passing fad."

(Other stories from the Reuters Q4 global stock markets poll package)

(Additional reporting by Rocky Swift and Noriyuki Hirata; Polling by Jaiganesh Mahesh; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Indradip Ghosh)