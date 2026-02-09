Logo
Business

Japan's Nikkei surpasses 56,000 for first time after PM Takaichi's victory
Japan's Nikkei surpasses 56,000 for first time after PM Takaichi's victory

An election poster with an image of Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is attached to a shop window, reflecting an electronic board displaying the Nikkei share average, ahead of the February 8 snap election, in Tokyo, Japan, February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

09 Feb 2026 08:15AM
TOKYO, Feb 9 : Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a record high on Monday, surpassing the 56,000 level for the first time in early trading after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's landslide victory in Sunday's general election.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 3.4 per cent to 56,083.14, while the broader Topix climbed 2.5 per cent to 3,792.05.

The largest percentage gainers in the index were Aozora Bank, up 2.7 per cent, followed by Tokyo Gas gaining 2.7 per cent and JFE Holdings, which was up 2.5 per cent.

Source: Reuters
