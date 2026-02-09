Japan's Nikkei surpasses 56,000 for first time after PM Takaichi's victory

TOKYO, Feb 9 : Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a record high on Monday, surpassing the 56,000 level for the first time in early trading after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's landslide victory in Sunday's general election.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 3.4 per cent to 56,083.14, while the broader Topix climbed 2.5 per cent to 3,792.05.

The largest percentage gainers in the index were Aozora Bank, up 2.7 per cent, followed by Tokyo Gas gaining 2.7 per cent and JFE Holdings, which was up 2.5 per cent.