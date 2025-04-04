Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower on global recession fears

TOKYO : Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday, following sharp overnight losses on Wall Street, as concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs sparked fears of a potential global economic recession.

As of 0010 GMT, the Nikkei index was down 1.7 per cent at 34,148.58, while the broader Topix fell nearly 2 per cent to 2,518.39.

Wall Street benchmarks slumped on Thursday, ending with the largest single-day percentage losses in years, as Trump's sweeping tariffs ignited fears of an all-out trade war and a recession.

In Japan, chip-related shares fell on Friday, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron down 7 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

All but four of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes dropped, with the banking index losing 6.4 to become the worst performer.