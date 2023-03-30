Logo
Business

Japan's Nippon Steel to cut its stake in Brazilian Usiminas for Ternium
Japan's Nippon Steel to cut its stake in Brazilian Usiminas for Ternium

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

30 Mar 2023 02:44PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2023 02:44PM)
TOKYO : Japan's Nippon Steel said on Thursday it would cut its stake in the Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (Usiminas) to give another co-owner, Ternium, a bigger share in the asset.

"Both parties share a mutual perception and agreed that the new governance structure in which Ternium, having an extensive business network in Latin America, has a more important role, would lead to the interests of all the stakeholders of Usiminas," Nippon Steel said in the statement.

Nippon Steel would transfer 64.2 million ordinary shares at a price of 10 Brazilian reals ($1.95) per share after approval by the Brazilian antitrust authority and clearing other conditions.

As a result, Ternium's voting ratio would increase by nearly 10 per cent to 49.5 per cent and Nippon Steel would maintain a 22.2 per cent stake in Usiminas' voting capital after the deal, the Japanese steelmaker added.

($1 = 5.1351 reais)

Source: Reuters

