Business

Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit
Business

Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit

Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

09 Feb 2023 04:12PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 04:12PM)
Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp on Thursday posted a 2 per cent increase in April-December net profit to 517 billion yen ($4 billion) and said it would pay a record-high full-year dividend of 180 yen per share.

Nippon Steel, which kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 670 billion yen, paid an annual dividend of 160 yen per share last year. Japan's financial year ends on March 31.

The company raised its full-year underlying business profit forecast by 60 billion yen to 690 billion yen, as it expects its non-consolidated steel output to be 200,000 tonnes higher than estimated in its previous forecast released in November.

On Thursday, it posted April-December sales up 21 per cent to 5.7 trillion yen.

As Nippon Steel expands in lower-emission business including carbon capture and storage, it plans to issue a green bond on the Japanese market to co-finance production of electrical steel sheets used in eco-friendly car motors, it said.

The size and maturity of the bond are yet to be announced and the issue itself may come in March or later, Nippon Steel added.

($1 = 131.2300 yen)

Source: Reuters

