TOKYO : Nippon Steel, Japan's biggest steel maker, revised on Thursday its full-year net profit forecast for the fiscal year ending in March to 310 billion yen ($2 billion) from a previously expected 340 billion yen.

Nippon Steel, also the world's fourth-biggest steel maker, also said its net profit for the six months was at 243.4 billion yen, down 19 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 154.0800 yen)