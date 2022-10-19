Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Nippon Yusen to invest in Pertamina's shipping unit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Nippon Yusen to invest in Pertamina's shipping unit

Japan's Nippon Yusen to invest in Pertamina's shipping unit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina is seen in Jakarta January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

19 Oct 2022 05:41PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 05:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Nippon Yusen KK said on Wednesday it will invest in Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), a unit of Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina, without disclosing terms of the deal.

The move by Japan's biggest shipping company is aimed at expanding business in Indonesia, where energy and energy transportation demand are expected to increase in tandem with the country's economic growth, a spokesperson for Nippon Yusen said.

Nippon Yusen plans to complete the deal by the end of 2022. It also plans to sign a long-term strategic partnership agreement with PIS and collaborate in various businesses, including transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and LNG, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), as well as carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.