Business

Japan's Nittetsu plans 1.4% increase in H2 copper output y/y
Business

Japan's Nittetsu plans 1.4% increase in H2 copper output y/y

03 Oct 2022 04:57PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2022 04:57PM)
TOKYO : Japan's Nittetsu Mining Co Ltd plans to produce 24,647 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, up 1.4 per cent from a year earlier, it said on Monday.

The country's second half falls between October and March.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against actual production in the second half of the financial 2022/23 year and in the first half of 2021/22.

(Copper in tonnes):

H2 FY22/23 H1 FY22/23 H2 FY21/22

Copper 24,647 23,619 24,312

Source: Reuters

