TOKYO : Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, on Tuesday reported a jump in first-quarter net profit as Japan's strong stock market performance helped drive its investment management business.

April-June profit came in at 23.33 billion yen ($163.42 million) versus 1.696 billion yen a year earlier, when fears of slowing global economic growth sent financial markets into a tailspin and forced investment portfolio writedowns at Nomura.

($1 = 142.7600 yen)