Japan's Nomura swings to Q4 net profit
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Nomura Holdings is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

26 Apr 2022 02:40PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 02:40PM)
TOKYO : Nomura Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it returned to a fourth-quarter net profit, as Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank recovered from a $2.9 billion hit a year earlier from the Archegos collapse.

Nomura's January-March net profit came in at 30.96 billion yen ($242.08 million), versus a 155.4 billion yen loss a year before, when it took a blow related to the collapse of its prime brokerage client, Archegos Capital Management.

The sale of a portion of a stake in affiliate Nomura Research Institute Ltd also boosted profit, offsetting a 23 billion yen charge related to legacy transactions in the United States.

Net profit for the year ended March came in at 143 billion yen, compared with an average estimate of 187.38 billion yen from eight analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The results, however, would have been weak if the one-time factors were excluded.

Fixed-income trading revenue declined from a year before, when a massive injection of cash into capital markets by the Federal Reserve drove its clients to rejig portfolios.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of multiple interest rate rises hit the global stock market, dragging down the retail and investment management businesses.

But the investment banking division remained strong despite a slowdown in global waves of mergers and acquisitions, as some deals agreed last year were completed and generated fees.

Pretax income for Nomura's wholesale division, which houses its trading and investment banking businesses, came to 37.0 billion yen, in January-March.

($1 = 127.8900 yen)

Source: Reuters

