Business

Japan's Nov coincident index rises for second month
Business

FILE PHOTO: High-rise buildings are seen at the Shinjuku business district during sunset in Tokyo, Japan, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

11 Jan 2022 01:30PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 01:26PM)
TOKYO : Japan's coincident indicator index rose in November for a second month, the government said on Tuesday, as nationwide COVID-19 infections stayed low through the month.

The index, which consists of a variety of data such as factory output, employment and retail sales, gained a preliminary 3.8 points over the previous month to stand at 93.6 in November, the cabinet office said.

The index of leading economic indicators, a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, compiled from data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, rose 1.5 points to 103.0.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

