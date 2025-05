TOKYO :Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will invest about 110 billion yen ($755.49 million) in SBI Holdings to acquire an 8.91 per cent stake, as the two companies aim to integrate their digital technology and financial services.

Under the deal, SBI said it will issue 27 million new shares to Japan's largest telecommunications firm through a third-party share allotment.

($1 = 145.6000 yen)