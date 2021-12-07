Logo
Japan's Oct coincident index posts first rise in four months
Japan's Oct coincident index posts first rise in four months

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way during commuting hour at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

07 Dec 2021 01:19PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 01:15PM)
TOKYO : Japan's coincident indicator index rose for the first time in four months in October, the government said on Tuesday, as economic activity improved after coronavirus infections subsided.

The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales, gained a preliminary 1.2 points from the previous month to 89.9 in October, the Cabinet Office said.

The index of leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, rose 1.9 points to 102.1.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Daniel Leussink)

Source: Reuters

