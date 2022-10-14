Japan's Oct-Dec crude steel output may fall 6.8% from a year ago: METI

TOKYO: Japan's crude steel output in the October-December quarter is forecast to fall 6.8 per cent from a year earlier to 22.55 million tonnes, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Friday (Oct 14).

Demand for steel products, including those for export, is forecast to decline 3.8 per cent to 20.65 million tonnes in the October-December period versus a year earlier, the ministry said, citing an industry survey.

Exports are forecast to fall 10.8 per cent to 6.20 million tonnes, the ministry said.