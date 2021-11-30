Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Oct output rises for first time in 4 months as supply constraints ease
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Oct output rises for first time in 4 months as supply constraints ease

Japan's Oct output rises for first time in 4 months as supply constraints ease

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a factory during the sunset at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

30 Nov 2021 07:59AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 08:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's industrial output rose in October for the first time in four months, but the slower-than-expected pace underscored the lingering impact of global supply chain disruptions.

The data suggested Japan's tepid recovery from the impact of the pandemic may last a while longer due to ongoing risks such as supply snags, global commodity inflation and a slowdown in Chinese economy.

Factory output grew 1.1per cent from the previous month in October, government data showed on Wednesday, marking the first increase since June. It compared with a 1.8per cent gain forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and followed a 5.4per cent decline in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expected output to jump 9.0per cent in November, followed by a 2.1per cent gain in December.

Separate data on Tuesday showed Japan's jobless rate stood at 2.7per cent in October, down from the previous month, while an index gauging job availability fell to 1.15 from 1.16 in September.

After a contraction in July-September, the world's third-largest economy is expected to rebound in the current quarter thanks to uptick in consumption partly due to the lifting of the pandemic-induced state of emergency curbs.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us