Japan's Oct output rises for first time in 4 months as supply constraints ease

TOKYO : Japan's industrial output rose in October for the first time in four months, but the slower-than-expected pace underscored the lingering impact of global supply chain disruptions.

The data suggested Japan's tepid recovery from the impact of the pandemic may last a while longer due to ongoing risks such as supply snags, global commodity inflation and a slowdown in Chinese economy.

Factory output grew 1.1per cent from the previous month in October, government data showed on Wednesday, marking the first increase since June. It compared with a 1.8per cent gain forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and followed a 5.4per cent decline in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expected output to jump 9.0per cent in November, followed by a 2.1per cent gain in December.

Separate data on Tuesday showed Japan's jobless rate stood at 2.7per cent in October, down from the previous month, while an index gauging job availability fell to 1.15 from 1.16 in September.

After a contraction in July-September, the world's third-largest economy is expected to rebound in the current quarter thanks to uptick in consumption partly due to the lifting of the pandemic-induced state of emergency curbs.

