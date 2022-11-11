Japan's Oct wholesale prices rise 9.1% yr/yr

TOKYO : Japan's wholesale prices rose 9.1 per cent in October from a year earlier, slowing from a revised 10.2 per cent jump in the previous month but remaining at high levels, data showed on Friday, a sign the weak yen continues to inflate the cost of raw material imports for companies.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded the median market forecast for an 8.8 per cent gain.

Rising fuel and raw material prices have weighed on Japan's fragile economic recovery, as more companies pass on higher costs to households in a hit to still-weak consumption.