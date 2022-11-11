Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Oct wholesale prices rise 9.1% yr/yr
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Oct wholesale prices rise 9.1% yr/yr

Japan's Oct wholesale prices rise 9.1% yr/yr
FILE PHOTO: A shopper looks at items at a drug store in Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2015. Picture taken May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Japan's Oct wholesale prices rise 9.1% yr/yr
A shopper is seen between price boards at a drug store in Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2015. Picture taken May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
11 Nov 2022 08:02AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 08:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's wholesale prices rose 9.1 per cent in October from a year earlier, slowing from a revised 10.2 per cent jump in the previous month but remaining at high levels, data showed on Friday, a sign the weak yen continues to inflate the cost of raw material imports for companies.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded the median market forecast for an 8.8 per cent gain.

Rising fuel and raw material prices have weighed on Japan's fragile economic recovery, as more companies pass on higher costs to households in a hit to still-weak consumption.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.