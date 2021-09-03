Japan's OK Corp offers 64per cent premium for Kansai Super if merger with H20 scrapped

TOKYO : Japan's OK Corp on Friday said it would launch a tender offer for Kansai Super Market Ltd shares offering 2,250 yen each - a 64per cent premium over the latest closing price - if the target scraps a plan to merge with H2O Retailing Corp.

In a statement, supermarket operator OK Corp, which owns 7.69per cent of Kansai Super Market, said it would oppose the plan at Kansai's extraordinary shareholders meeting planned on Oct. 29.

Shares of Kansai Super closed at 1,374 yen on Thursday.

