Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Olympus names Stefan Kaufmann as next CEO in medtech pivot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Olympus names Stefan Kaufmann as next CEO in medtech pivot

Japan's Olympus names Stefan Kaufmann as next CEO in medtech pivot

FILE PHOTO: A man passes a logo of Japan's Olympus Corp outside the company showroom in Tokyo December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

21 Oct 2022 06:23PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 06:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Olympus Corp said on Friday that Stefan Kaufmann would become the endoscope maker's chief executive next year, becoming one of the few foreigners to run a major Japanese company.

Kaufmann, a German who has worked at Olympus for more than two decades, will take over from Yasuo Takeuchi, who helped guide the company's transition to medical technology from its roots in cameras and other consumer electronics.

Olympus, which started off as a microscope producer over a century ago, said in August it agreed to sell its microscope unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for 427.6 billion yen ($3.1 billion), in what would be the Japanese company's biggest divestment.

The leadership transition comes 11 years after the company was embroiled in an accounting scandal exposed by its first foreign chief executive Michael Woodford.

"We are the new Olympus now," Kaufmann, who has worked primarily in human resources roles at the company, told reporters. "The company today has nothing in common with the company we have been 10, 15 years ago."

The leadership change is due to take place in April 2023 following approval by the company's board of directors.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.