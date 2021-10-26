Japan's Orix to sell software firm Yayoi for more than US$1.75 billion -Bloomberg

TOKYO :Japanese financial services group Orix Corp is likely to sell software business Yayoi Co for more than 200 billion yen (US$1.75 billion), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Bain Capital, KKR and Blackstone Inc are among the bidders, it said, adding that the second round of bidding will take place as early as late November.

Orix is aiming to complete the sale by the March end of this financial year, according to the report.

Orix and Bain were not immediately available to comment. Blackstone and KKR declined to comment.

Orix bought Yayoi for over 80 billion yen in 2014.

(US$1 = 114 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Richard Pullin)