Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Orix to sell software firm Yayoi for more than US$1.75 billion -Bloomberg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Orix to sell software firm Yayoi for more than US$1.75 billion -Bloomberg

Japan's Orix to sell software firm Yayoi for more than US$1.75 billion -Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Orix Corp is pictured in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

26 Oct 2021 01:54PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 01:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japanese financial services group Orix Corp is likely to sell software business Yayoi Co for more than 200 billion yen (US$1.75 billion), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Bain Capital, KKR and Blackstone Inc are among the bidders, it said, adding that the second round of bidding will take place as early as late November.

Orix is aiming to complete the sale by the March end of this financial year, according to the report.

Orix and Bain were not immediately available to comment. Blackstone and KKR declined to comment.

Orix bought Yayoi for over 80 billion yen in 2014.

(US$1 = 114 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us