Japan's Pan Pacific plans 1per cent y/y increase in H1 copper output

TOKYO : Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) plans to produce 307,700 tonnes of refined copper in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year, up 1per cent from a year earlier, Japan's biggest supplier of the metal said on Friday.

The country's first half falls between April and September.

PPC is 67.8per cent owned by JX Nippon Mining & Metals, a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc, and 32.2per cent held by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd. PPC outsources smelting & refining operations to their parents' plants.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against planned production in the second half and actual production in the first half of the 2021/22 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms):

H1 FY22/23 H2 FY21/22 H1 FY21/22

Copper 307,700 254,000 304,800

Gold 20,500 16,800 18,000

Silver 166,300 165,000 153,300

