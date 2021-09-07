Japan's PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare, announces US$1.8 billion IPO

TOKYO: Japanese medical device maker PHC Holdings Corporation, formerly Panasonic Healthcare, will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct 14 in an initial public offering worth up to 197.7 billion yen (US$1.8 billion), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday (Sep 7).

PHC will offer up to 53.4 million shares, including an overallotment in the event of exceptional demand, the filing with the Ministry of Finance showed. An indicative IPO price was set at ¥3,700 per share.

US private equity firm KKR & Co bought the former Panasonic healthcare unit in a US$1.67 billion carve-out deal in 2014, when the Japanese electronics conglomerate overhauled its business.

KKR currently owns 45.77 per cent of PHC, Mitsui & Co 20.17 per cent and Panasonic 10.79 per cent.

PHC, with a global workforce of over 9,700, reported revenue of US$2.8 billion in the year ended in March.

The company last year ramped up production of ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers to meet an estimated 50 per cent surge in demand globally as health authorities prepared to handle storage of delicate mRNA vaccines for COVID-19.