Japan's Q2 GDP grows much faster than expected as exports zoom

TOKYO: Japan's economy expanded for a third straight quarter in April-June, as brisk auto exports and tourist arrivals helped offset the drag from a slowing post-COVID recovery in consumption, although global recession prospects cloud the outlook.
The 6.0 per cent annualised growth in Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into a quarterly gain of 1.5 per cent, much bigger than median estimates of 0.8 per cent in a Reuters poll.
It followed a revised 3.7 per cent expansion in the first quarter, posting the fastest expansion since the final quarter of 2020.
The solid GDP data provides relief to policymakers who are seeking to balance economic growth with sustainable inflation and steady wage increases.
Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics, said the export-driven momentum in growth is unlikely to be sustained.
"And while capital goods exports bounced back in June as the largest falls in overseas investment are now behind us, we do not expect a vigorous recovery," Thieliant said.
Martin Schulz, chief policy economist at Fujitsu, agreed that while Japan had a strong showing in the first half of the year on the back of robust exports, cooling economies in the United States and China are expected to take a toll. He added he anticipates a tougher second half ahead.
“When we dig a little bit deeper, all the engines that have been driving the economy – public investments, consumer demand, traveling – they are all weakening except for exports, which are strong because of the extremely weak yen,” he said.
“But now, even with limited inflation, real incomes are under pressure at the lower end. Consumers are not happy and domestic producers are getting pressured by higher costs from imported inflation. The second half will be significantly more difficult.”
By key sub-sectors, private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, fell 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period, as price hikes hit sales of food and household appliances.
Exports expanded 3.2 per cent in the second quarter led by car exports and inbound tourism, while capital expenditure was flat.
External demand, or net exports, added 1.8 percentage points to second-quarter growth as imports declined for a third straight quarter, while domestic demand shaved off 0.3 of a percentage point.
The Bank of Japan took steps last month to allow long-term interest rates to rise more, a move seen by analysts as the beginning of a gradual shift away from massive monetary stimulus.