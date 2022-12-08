Logo
Japan's Q3 GDP revised up to 0.8% annualised contraction
Japan's Q3 GDP revised up to 0.8% annualised contraction

Japan's Q3 GDP revised up to 0.8% annualised contraction

FILE PHOTO: Heavy machines are seen at a construction site in Tokyo, Japan June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

08 Dec 2022 07:56AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 07:56AM)
TOKYO : Japan's economy shrank at an annualised 0.8 per cent in the July-September quarter, slower than the initial estimate of a 1.2 per cent contraction, revised government data showed on Thursday.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 1.1 per cent decline in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP contracted 0.2 per cent, compared with the initial reading for a contraction of 0.3 per cent and a median forecast for the same extent of falls.

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/sna/sokuhou/sokuhou_top.html

Source: Reuters

