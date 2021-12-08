Logo
Japan's Q3 GDP revised down to 3.6per cent annualised contraction
Japan's Q3 GDP revised down to 3.6per cent annualised contraction

FILE PHOTO: An industrial port is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2019. Picture taken on May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

08 Dec 2021 08:04AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 08:02AM)
TOKYO : Japan's economy shrank 3.6per cent in the third quarter, worse than the initial estimate of a 3.0per cent contraction, revised government data showed on Wednesday, posting a decline as private spending took a hit from a resurgence in COVID-19.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 3.1per cent contraction in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP fell 0.9per cent, slightly worse than the initial reading and median forecast for a 0.8per cent drop.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

