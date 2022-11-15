Logo
Business

Japan Q3 GDP unexpectedly contracts at annualised rate of 1.2% -govt
FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship and containers are seen at an industrial port in Tokyo, Japan, February 15, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Women wearing protective masks walk in a shopping district, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, February 15, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chiba, Japan, May 28, 2020.
15 Nov 2022 07:56AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 08:05AM)
TOKYO : Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank at an annualised rate of 1.2 per cent in July-September from the previous quarter, marking the first contraction in a year due to a slowdown in consumption and hefty import gains denting net exports, data showed on Tuesday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) figure compared with economists' median estimate for a 1.1 per cent expansion and a revised 4.6 per cent rise in the second quarter.

It translated into a quarterly decline of 0.3 per cent, versus a forecast 0.3 per cent growth.

The weak figures highlighted the impact of a cooling economy and global inflation pressures which have prompted sweeping interest rate increases worldwide.

Japan has also been dealing with the challenge of the yen's slide to 32-year lows against the dollar, which has exacerbated the cost-of-living strains by further lifting the price of everything from fuel to food items.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government is stepping up support for households to try to ease the effects of cost-push inflation, with 29 trillion yen ($196 billion) in extra spending in the budget.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the Japanese economy, the world's third-largest, grew 0.3 per cent, against a consensus estimate for 0.2 per cent growth and slowing sharply from the previous period's 1.2 per cent gain.

Source: Reuters

