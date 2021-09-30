Logo
Japan's Rakuten to start preparing for bank unit IPO
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Sam Nussey/File Photo

30 Sep 2021 02:24PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 02:22PM)
TOKYO : Japanese mobile phone services and online shopping mall operator Rakuten Group Inc said on Thursday it will start preparing for an initial public offering of its banking unit Rakuten Bank Ltd.

Rakuten Bank "believes that through the listing of its shares, it will be possible to carry out management with a more autonomous perspective, and to consider various growth and financial strategies, including its own financing," Rakuten said in a statement.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

