Japan's Rapidus and Denso to share advanced chip design methods, says Nikkei
A general view of Denso's headquarters in the city of Kariya in central Japan January 2020. Denso Corporation/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo

13 Oct 2024 11:16AM
TOKYO : Japanese chipmaker Rapidus and auto supplier Denso will share methods for designing advanced chips for use in areas such as artificial intelligence and self-driving vehicles, the Nikkei reported on Saturday.

This is believed to be the first time that Japanese companies have taken the lead in standardizing design methods for advanced chips, the Nikkei said.

The firms will call on other companies to join in sharing their designs with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of Japan's chip industry as a whole, the Nikkei said.

Common design methods would lead to faster development and lower costs to fabricate advanced chips, the Nikkei said.

Source: Reuters

