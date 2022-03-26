Logo
Japan's regional lenders face glitches at ATMs - Kyodo
Japan's regional lenders face glitches at ATMs - Kyodo

A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, uses the ATM machine at a subway station in Tokyo, Japan, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

26 Mar 2022 01:09PM (Updated: 26 Mar 2022 01:09PM)
TOKYO : Japanese regional lenders have experienced system glitches at their automatic teller machines (ATMs) and internet banking on Saturday and their services have been suspended, Kyodo news service reported, citing the affected banks.

Institutions affected are Hyakujushi Bank, Joyo Bank, which is part of Mebuki Financial Group and Yamaguchi Bank under Yamaguchi Financial Group, the report said.

Separately, Lawson Bank - operated by convenience store chain Lawson - tweeted the bank is experiencing system failures and their services have been suspended.

Mizuho Financial Group's main banking unit Mizuho Bank has had major system failures several times, prompting the group to name new chief executive earlier this year.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

