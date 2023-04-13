Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's regulator warns Mizuho Securities over IPO price setting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's regulator warns Mizuho Securities over IPO price setting

Japan's regulator warns Mizuho Securities over IPO price setting

FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group's logo is seen next to an electronic board showing stock prices indexes at a branch of Mizuho Securities in Tokyo, Japan January 25, 2017. Picture taken January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

13 Apr 2023 04:27PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 04:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's antitrust regulator on Thursday said it had admonished the brokerage unit of Mizuho Financial Group for pushing startups to accept underpriced initial public offerings (IPO).

The warning comes as Japan's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has been targeting price-setting procedures to address concern that IPOs can be underpriced to increase the chance of share prices jumping on trading debuts to the benefit of brokerage clients but at the cost of startups.

The regulator said in a statement that Mizuho Securities "could have been abusing its superior bargaining position" as lead underwriter in persuading two startups to accept IPO prices deemed low by third parties.

Mizuho has already taken improvement measures, according to the regulator.

Mizuho said in a separate statement that it would take the warning seriously and work to ensure a rational and appropriate IPO price-setting process.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.